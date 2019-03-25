37m ago
Report: Bills sign CB Gaines to one-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
A familiar face is returning to the Buffalo Bills secondary.
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team has signed cornerback E.J. Gaines to a one-year, $3.6 million deal.
The 27-year-old Mizzou product spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, but played for the Bills in 2017, starting 11 games.
A sixth-round pick in 2014, Gaines spent the first three years of his career with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams before being traded to the Bills in the summer before the 2017 season as part of a deal for wide receiver Sammy Watkins.
Gaines appeared in six games for the Browns a season ago, recording 13 tackles and an interception.
The Independence, MO native had 59 tackles, three forced fumbles and a pick in his lone season with the Bills.