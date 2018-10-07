Ramsey and Hill ready to go after week of trash talk

It looks like Derek Anderson's career is going to continue with the Buffalo Bills.

According to Chris Mortenson of ESPN, the Bills are expected to sign the veteran pivot within 24 hours to serve as a backup and mentor to rookie Josh Allen.

Veteran QB Derek Anderson, who served a backup and mentor during Cam Newton's first seven years in the NFL, now expects to sign with the @Bills within 24 hours to provide rookie Josh Allen in a similar role, perhaps even with playing time, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 7, 2018

Mortenson reports that Anderson's role in Buffalo would be similar to the one he held in Carolina, serving as a mentor to Cam Newton.

Anderson appeared in three games last year and has not started a game since 2016.

The Bills were also reportedly looking at quarterbacks Paxton Lynch and Landry Jones as well, but the experience and familiarity with members of the Bills organization ultimately titled things in favour of Anderson. Both head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane spent time with the Panthers before arriving in Buffalo. Anderson was also a member of the Browns in 2009 when Bills' offensive coordinator Brian Daboll held the same title in Cleveland.

There's no word on what the expected arrival of Anderson means for sophomore pivot Nathan Peterman, who has struggled mightily in three career starts. Peterman began the season as the starter but was benched after going 5-18 with two interceptions and zero touchdowns.

The 35-year-old Anderson has spent 12 seasons in the NFL, including seven with the Panthers, four with the Browns and one with the Arizona Cardinals. His best year came as Browns starter in 2007 when he was named to the Pro Bowl, throwing 29 touchdown passes for a total of 3,787 yards.

Following their matchup with the Tennessee Titans at home, the Bills (1-3) will visit Houston to take on the Texans in Week 6.