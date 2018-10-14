Depleted at RB, should the Eagles look to trade for McCoy or Bell?

It appears Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy won't be having a reunion with his former team in the Philadelphia Eagles anytime soon, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Speaking on NFL Network's Good Morning Football show Sunday, Rapoport said it was "unlikely" McCoy would be dealt to the Eagles before the Oct. 30 trade deadline.

"It looks now that it is unlikely that the Bills are going to deal LeSean McCoy to the Eagles. Not that there isn't any interest. There was a phone conversation. The two sides touched base," explained Rapoport. "My understanding was they didn't talk compensation, but it is pretty clear it is going to take a hefty price tag to pry Shady McCoy from the Bills and send him back home to the Eagles. Perhaps something like a second rounder plus and at this point that seems too rich for the Eagles."

Rapoport added that the Bills believe McCoy will be an important player for them this season and 2019 as well.

From @gmfb Weekend: At this point, it feels unlikely that the #Bills trade RB LeSean McCoy, sources say. The price tag would be high, and they want him on the team this year and for 2019. pic.twitter.com/yt7v3L5ajp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 14, 2018

McCoy, 30, is in his fourth season with the Bills after coming over in a trade from the Eagles prior to the 2015 season in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso.

After two straight years of 1,100-yards-plus rushing, McCoy has seen his touches significantly decreased this season. In four games, McCoy has rushed for 170 yards on 45 carries and has an additional 64 yards on 10 receptions. McCoy has yet to score a touchdown.

Last week against the Tennessee Titans, McCoy had his biggest usage to date this season with 85 yards on 24 carries.

He missed the Week 3 win over the Minnesota Vikings with a rib injury.

A native of Pittsburgh, McCoy's name has been attached in recent days with a return to the Super Bowl champions after the Eagles' starting running back, Jay Ajayi, was ruled out for the season with an ACL tear. In his stead, Doug Pederson's team will rely on the likes of Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clements in the backfield unless a further addition is made.

The Bills (2-3) visit the Texans (2-3) on Sunday, while the Eagles (2-3) travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants (1-4).