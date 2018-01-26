Buffalo Bills veteran centre Eric Wood incurred a career-ending neck injury and will retire, according to multiple reports. The team is expected to hold a press conference on Monday.

Scout Fantasy Sports was first with the story.

ESPN's Adam Schefter notes that the injury is partially due to wear and tear, but a source says that Wood's is a "complicated medical situation."

Wood appeared in all 16 games for the Bills this season, as well as the team’s AFC wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bills’ first playoff game in 18 years.

A native of Cincinnati, Wood, 31, was taken with the 28th overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Louisville.

Wood spent the first two years of his pro career at right guard, shifting back to his natural position in 2011.