There are few teams in Europe with an eye for young talent like Borussia Dortmund and another top prospect appears to be headed their way.

ESPN reports that 16-year-old Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to sign with the club in a deal believed to be in the £20 million range.

Bellingham can not officially sign a professional deal until he turns 17 next Monday.

A native of Stourbridge, England, Bellingham became the Blues' youngest ever player upon his Championship debut last summer after graduating from their academy. Bellingham has four goals and three assists in 33 league appearances this season.

If the transfer is complete, Bellingham would become the latest teen to join the club following in the footsteps of countryman Jadon Sancho (now 20), 19-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland and 17-year-old American midfielder Gio Reyna, son of USMNT great Claudio Reyna, who made his Bundesliga debut on the weekend.

Bellingham had drawn wide interest from Premier League clubs with Manchester United having attempted to sign the player during the January window.