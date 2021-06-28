According to a report by The Athletic, the Chicago Blackhawks have commissioned an independent investigation into sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich.

The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus, citing an internal memo from Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz, reports the team has hired former federal prosecutor Reid Schar of the law firm of Jenner & Block LLP to review the allegations.

A former Blackhawks player, who is unidentified in court documents and referred to as “John Doe (1),” is at the centre of a legal battle over how the NHL club responded to multiple incidents of alleged abuse during the 2009-10 season. The former player says Aldrich, then the team’s video coach, assaulted him and another player. The player also says the Blackhawks covered up the allegations instead of forwarding them to police.

The Blackhawks had previously said that the former player’s complaint was investigated and was found to be without merit.

Another lawsuit filed against the team by a former high school hockey player known as "John Doe (2)" alleges that the Blackhawks covered up Aldrich's abuse of their players and gave him a letter of reference. Aldrich then allegedly left the NHL team and worked with a high school team, where he was convicted of sexually abusing "John Doe (2)."