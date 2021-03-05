The Blake Griffin era is over in the Motor City.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the six-time All-Star and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout. He will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with the team of his choosing once the process is finalized.

Wojnarowski reports he is drawing interest from some of the league's top playoff contenders, including the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Nets are the front-runner for Griffin and rival executives believe the star forward will end up choosing the Nets given their chances to win a championship.

Griffin last played on Feb. 12 and has been away from the Pistons in Los Angeles while the team decided to either buy him out or trade him. The Pistons (10-26) have the worst record in the Eastern Conference and in the midst of a youth movement, already having traded point guard Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks last month.

In 20 games this season, Griffin is averaging a career-low 12.3 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds, well below his career mark of 21.4 and 8.7.

Griffin arrived in Detroit in a multi-player trade with the Los Angeles Clippers in January of 2018. He spent eight seasons with the Clippers before his three-plus seasons as a Piston.

Griffin was selected No. 1 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma.