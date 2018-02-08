The Mitchell Report: Jays' starting rotation crucial to team's success in 2018

The Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement with Canadian reliever John Axford according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Sources: #BlueJays in agreement with free-agent reliever John Axford. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2018

Axford has spent the last two seasons for the Oakland Athletics, posting an ERA of 6.43 in 21 innings last season.

While he's had his struggles in recent years, Axford was once a dominant closer with the Milwaukee Brewers, leading the league with 46 saves in 2011 while posting an ERA of 1.95. He followed that up with 35 saves the year after.

Since then, Axford has spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Athletics.

The Simcoe, On., native has a career ERA of 3.71 over eight big-league seasons.

The move comes on the heels of the Jays signing reliever Jake Petricka to a minor-league deal Thursday.