Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan will likely miss the start of next season as he recovers from right shoulder surgery according to Tom Jones of the Tampa Bay Times.

The team announced that Callahan would be out around five months. If things go according to schedule with his recovery, it would likely put him back in November, a few weeks after the season begins.

Callahan dislocated his shoulder in December and missed three weeks. He then reinjured it in March and missed five games. He dealt with the same injury for the first two games of the playoffs against the New Jersey Devils but returned for the following 15 as the Lightning would go on to lose to the Washington Capitals in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.

This also marks the third time in four seasons Callahan has undergone shoulder surgery. He is going into the fifth year of a six-year, $34.8 million deal he signed prior to the 2014-15 season.

Callahan had five goals and 13 assists in 67 games this season and added three points in the playoffs. The Lightning finished with 113 points during the regular season, which was their best total in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the Lightning announced Thursday that they have parted ways with associate coach Rick Bowness and assistant coach Brad Lauer. When asked if general manager Steve Yzerman was also considering making a head coaching change too, he stood by Jon Cooper.

"No,'' Yzerman said, "that has never been a consideration.''