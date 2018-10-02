Is there more to Dotchin showing up to camp overweight?

The Tampa Bay Lightning appear to be looking to move one of their depth defencemen.

According to Joe Smith of the The Athletic, the Lightning have informed teams around the league they're open to moving either Slater Koekkoek or Braydon Coburn in a trade.

Both defenceman made the Lightning's 23-man roster on Monday after the team sent Erik Cernak to the AHL. Cernak, unlike Koekkoek or Coburn, did not require waivers.

Koekkoek. 24, appeared in 35 games for the Lightning last season, posting four goals and eight points. The 2012 first-round pick averaged 11:14 of ice per game last season and Smith believes he could benefit from a change of scenery.

Coburn, 33, posted one goal and 15 points in 72 games with the Lightning last season. He added two assists in 17 playoff games with the team. The 13-year NHL veteran averaged 16:01 of ice per game last season.

Koekkoek carries an $865,000 cap hit and will be a restricted free agent next summer. Coburn will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and has a $3.7 million cap hit for this season with a 15-team no-trade list.