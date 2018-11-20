The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to a one-year contract extension with West Division All-Star and Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman nominee Stanley Bryant, according to a report from 3DownNation.com’s Justin Dunk.

Bryant played all 18 games with the Blue Bombers last season, his fourth with the team.

Bryant was named the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman last season and is up against Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive guard Brandon Revenberg for his year’s award.

The 32-year-old was named a CFL All-Star in 2013, 2014, and 2017.