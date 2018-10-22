Maurice Leggett left Winnipeg Blue Bombers practice on a cart, according to multiple reports.

Maurice Leggett wincing in pain on the field after going foot-for-foot in coverage with Darvin Adams. He's currently getting helped off the field. #Bombers — Jeff Hamilton (@jeffkhamilton) October 22, 2018

Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press reported Leggett was in pain on the field after going foot-for-foot while covering receiver Darvin Adams before getting helped off.

Blue Bombers writer Ed Tait reported afterwards Leggett left the practice area on a cart.

Mo Leggett now leaving on a cart — Ed Tait (@EdTaitWFC) October 22, 2018

In nine games for the Blue Bombers this season, Leggett has 33 tackles and a sack.