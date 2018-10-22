1h ago
Report: Bombers' Leggett carted off field
TSN.ca Staff
Maurice Leggett left Winnipeg Blue Bombers practice on a cart, according to multiple reports.
Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press reported Leggett was in pain on the field after going foot-for-foot while covering receiver Darvin Adams before getting helped off.
Blue Bombers writer Ed Tait reported afterwards Leggett left the practice area on a cart.
In nine games for the Blue Bombers this season, Leggett has 33 tackles and a sack.