Borussia Dortmund and Germany forward Marco Reus is expected to miss next Tuesday's crucial clash with Bayern Munich and could miss the remainder of the season with an adductor injury that has sidelined him for the past three months, Bild reports.

Reus, 30, had returned to training, but is not yet close to game shape. Reus picked up the injury in a 3-2 defeat to Werder Bremen in a Round of 16 DFB-Pokal match in early February.

A native of Dortmund, Reus made 19 Bundesliga appearances prior to the injury, scoring 11 goals.

Dortmund trails table-topping Bayern by four points with seven matches remaining in the season. Bayern defeated Dortmund 4-0 at Allianz Arena in the first meeting between the clubs this season in November.

Lucien Favre's side got off on the winning foot in the Bundesliga's restart on Saturday with a 4-0 thrashing of Schalke.