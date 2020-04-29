Borussia Dortmund will not stand in the way of Jadon Sancho's return to England.

German outlet Bild reports that the club will allow the England international winger join Manchester United should the Red Devils meet Dortmund's asking price believed to be in the £100 million range, which would make Sancho the club's record signing.

United's current record is the £89.3 million paid to Juventus in 2016 for midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to the report, United plans to give the 20-year-old London native its iconic No. 7 shirt worn by the likes of George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo with the intent to make Sancho the new face of the club.

Sancho joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

In 23 league appearances this season, Sancho has 14 goals.

Internationally, Sancho has been capped 11 times by the Three Lions, scoring twice.