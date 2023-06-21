Report: Celtics finalizing deal to acquire Porzingis in three-team deal with Wizards, Grizzlies

The Boston Celtics are finalizing a deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Memphis Grizzlies will facilitate the trade as the third team, and will send guard Tyus Jones to the Wizards.

Porzingis will opt-in to his $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season as part of the deal.

Washington is completing a three-way deal with Boston and Memphis that will send guard Tyus Jones to the Wizards, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/tQgoW60nQz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

The deal comes shortly after talks of a three-team trade involving the Los Angeles Clippers had fallen apart. The Celtics and Wizards were able to complete the trade prior to the midnight ET deadline for Porzingis to opt-in.

The original three-team deal would have sent Porzingis to the Celtics and guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers. The Wizards would receive forward Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey, and the No. 30 pick in this year's NBA Draft from the Clippers, along with forward Danilo Gallinari from the Celtics.

Porzingis, 28, has a career year last season, averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 65 games. He was selected fourth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Brogdon, 30, won the Sixth Man of the Year Award this past season, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 67 games.

Jones, 27, averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 80 games with the grizzlies this season.

