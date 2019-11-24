1h ago
Report: Walker doubtful to play Monday
Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker is "doubtful" to play Monday night against the Sacramento Kings with a neck sprain after leaving Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets with a scary injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Walker leaves game on stretcher after collision with teammate
Walker, who signed with Boston this summer as a free agent, was injured in the second quarter when he awkwardly collided with teammate Semi Ojeleye, striking Ojeleye in the abdomen head first. Walker fell to the ground and needed a stretcher to get off the court.
The 29-year-old was taken to a Denver-area hospital and was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms.
Walker is averaging 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists over 15 games with the Celtics this season, his first in Boston.