Point guard Kemba Walker has agreed to a four-year, $141 million deal with the Boston Celtics according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Kemba Walker has agreed to sign a four-year, $141M maximum contract to join the Boston Celtics, Excel Sports agent Jeff Schwartz tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

More to come.