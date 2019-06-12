The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are engaged in trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans regarding Anthony Davis, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Celtics and Lakers are engaged in trade talks with New Orleans on All-NBA star Anthony Davis, league sources tell me, @ZachLowe_NBA, @ramonashelburne and @WindhorstESPN. Lakers No. 4 pick has been discussed as trade chip to help Pels acquire high-level player in multi-team deals. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2019

The report indicates that the Lakers have discussed including their No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft to help the Pelicans acquire a high-level player in a possible multi-team deal.

Davis has one year, plus a player option, remaining on his current contract with the Pelicans. The 26-year-old requested a trade from the team in January.

The Chicago native is a seven-year NBA veteran and six-time all-star. He was the first overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft.