The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with pitcher Matt Andriese according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Matt Andriese gets $2.1M guarantee on Red Sox deal. 1 year plus option. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 23, 2020

If Andriese option is exercised by team he’d make $7.35M over the 2 years with Red Sox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 23, 2020

Heyman adds that the deal carries a second-year option and if exercised by the team, he would make $7.35 million over the two seasons. His guaranteed salary for next season sits at $2.1 million.

The 31-year-old spent last season with the Los Angeles Angels, pitching to a 4.50 ERA in 32.0 innings.

He has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks throughout the course of his six-year big league career.

Andriese was drafted in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft.