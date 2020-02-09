48m ago
Report: Red Sox, Dodgers reach agreement on Betts trade
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the trade that will send Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers is agreed upon. Outfielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop Jeter Downs are among those who will go back to the Red Sox.
TSN.ca Staff
Mookie Betts is a Los Angeles Dodger. For real, this time.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the trade that will send Betts to the L.A. Dodgers along with left-hander David Price is agreed upon. Outfielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop Jeter Downs are among those who will go back to the Red Sox.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal adds the Dodgers are also in agreement with the Minnesota Twins to send starter Kenta Maeda and cash to the Twin Cities in exchange for prospect Brusdar Graterol and another prospect. All elements of the trades are pending medical review.
An original trade was agreed to earlier this week but was held up over concerns of Graterol's medical records which the Twins felt could throw his long-term viability as a starter into jeopardy.