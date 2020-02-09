Mookie Betts is a Los Angeles Dodger. For real, this time.

BREAKING: The trade that will send Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers has been agreed upon, sources tell ESPN. Outfielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop Jeter Downs are among those who will go to the Boston Red Sox. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 9, 2020

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the trade that will send Betts to the L.A. Dodgers along with left-hander David Price is agreed upon. Outfielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop Jeter Downs are among those who will go back to the Red Sox.

Deals coming together. #Dodgers in agreement with #MNTwins, pending medical review - Maeda and cash would go to MIN for Graterol and another prospect. Other elements perhaps. Meanwhile, per @JeffPassan, LAD and #RedSox in agreement on Betts and Price for Verdugo-Jeter Downs-plus. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2020

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal adds the Dodgers are also in agreement with the Minnesota Twins to send starter Kenta Maeda and cash to the Twin Cities in exchange for prospect Brusdar Graterol and another prospect. All elements of the trades are pending medical review.

An original trade was agreed to earlier this week but was held up over concerns of Graterol's medical records which the Twins felt could throw his long-term viability as a starter into jeopardy.