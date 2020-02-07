The Boston Red Sox will promote bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager, but will wait until Major League Baseball completes its investigation into the team's alleged sign-stealing during the 2018 season, reports the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham.

This will be the second managerial gig for the 63-year-old Roenicke, who spent five seasons as skipper of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 to 2015 where he posted a 342-331 mark and reached the National League Championship Series in 2011.

An outfielder in his playing days, Roenicke spent parts of eight seasons in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds from 1981 to 1988.

As a coach, Roenicke spent considerable time with the Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels with whom he won the 2002 World Series.

Roenicke succeeds Alex Cora with whom the team mutually parted ways after an investigation by the league revealed his role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing operation in 2017.