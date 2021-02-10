The Boston Red Sox have traded outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals, pending physicals and approvals, per Jon Heyman.

The deal will also involve the New York Mets, who are expected to get outfielder Khalil Lee from the Royals, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Outfielder Franchy Cordero will head to the Red Sox.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire career in Boston. Over five seasons Benintendi has hit .273/.353/.435 with 51 home runs and 260 RBI in 2,104 plate appearances. He appeared in just 14 games in the COVID-19 pandemic shortened 2020 season due to a rib injury, batting .103/.314/.128 and knocking in one RBI.

Benintendi is arbitration eligible in 2022 and a free agent in 2023.

