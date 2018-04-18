Rob Gronkowski's absence from the start of New England Patriots off-season training may not be the team’s biggest worries.

Two days after Tom Brady didn’t report to the team’s workouts on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the three-time MVP hasn’t yet committed to play next season. Schefter did add that people close to him believe he’ll play next season.

Patriots’ QB Tom Brady still has not committed to playing in 2018, even though people who know him believe he will back coming season, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2018

Brady’s absence from the start of the Patriots’ off-season work is not unprecedented after he missed off-season work in 2008, 2009, and 2010, but Brady does plan to spend more time with personal body coach Alex Guerrero, according to the ESPN report, who ESPN earlier this year reported is the source of a potential rift between Brady and Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady will be 41 to start next season, but has said in the past he hopes to play into his mid-40s. The career-long Patriot is coming off an MVP season where he threw for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns to eight interceptions.