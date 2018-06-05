55m ago
Report: Brady, Gronkowski at Pats minicamp
TSN.ca Staff
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is at the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Brady joins Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who said on Monday he planned on attending the mandatory event. The two created a bit of a stir this off-season after skipping the team's voluntary activities.
There was also talk that Gronkowski was considering retirement this off-season, but the 29-year-old said in April he would be returning for another season.