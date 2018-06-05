New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is at the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are at Gillette Stadium today in anticipation of minicamp. Full story coming soon, but this arrival date has been the plan for weeks. Team knew it, too. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 4, 2018

Brady joins Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who said on Monday he planned on attending the mandatory event. The two created a bit of a stir this off-season after skipping the team's voluntary activities.

There was also talk that Gronkowski was considering retirement this off-season, but the 29-year-old said in April he would be returning for another season.