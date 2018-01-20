Patriots expect an effective Brady despite cut on his right hand

It appears that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will in fact start in the AFC Championship Game tomorrow.

Brady, who was officially listed as questionable on the Patriots' injury report on Friday with an injury to his right throwing hand, will start in the game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The 40-year-old pivot was limited in practice on Friday after sitting out Thursday's session. Addressing the media on Friday with red football gloves on both of his hands, Brady was tight-lipped when asked about his injury.

According to a report from the Boston Herald, Brady suffered the injury during practice on Wednesday when one of his teammates accidentally ran into him and jammed his hand.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP has never missed a playoff start during his 18-year career.