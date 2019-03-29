Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Brannstrom is week-to-week with an upper-body injury according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Max Lajoie will have surgery to repair a sports hernia. Erik Brannstrom is week to week with a upper body injury #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 29, 2019

Lajoie says he will be eight to 10 weeks for full recovery. His season is over. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 29, 2019

Brannstrom was acquired by the Senators from the Vegas Golden Knights in a deadline day deal involving Mark Stone. He recorded four assists in nine games with the AHL's Belleville Senators but was held off the scoresheet in his two games with Ottawa.

But Brannstrom isn't the organization's only player to go down. Garrioch adds that 21-year-old defenceman Max Lajoie will have surgery to repair a sports hernia. He told reporters that he will need eight to 10 weeks for full recovery, which ends his season.

Lajoie had seven goals and 15 points in 56 NHL games this year.

The Sens will be back in action when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.