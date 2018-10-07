1h ago
Report: Breida, Sherman to play for 49ers
TSN.ca Staff
Running back Matt Breida and cornerback Richard Sherman are both expected to play for the San Francisco 49ers Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Breida has been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury while Sherman has been battling a calf injury.
Breida took over as the starter for the 49ers one game in and has rushed for 313 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries.
Sherman has played in three games with seven tackles.