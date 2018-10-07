Running back Matt Breida and cornerback Richard Sherman are both expected to play for the San Francisco 49ers Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#49ers RB Matt Breida (shoulder), listed as questionable, is expected to play. And a bit of a surprise, but CB Richard Sherman (calf) is also expecting to play, I’m told. Quicker than anticipated. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2018

Breida has been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury while Sherman has been battling a calf injury.

Breida took over as the starter for the 49ers one game in and has rushed for 313 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries.

Sherman has played in three games with seven tackles.