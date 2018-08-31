Gio Gonzalez is heading to Milwaukee.

Accoridng to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Brewers have acquired left-hander Gio Gonzalez from the Washington Nationals.

#Brewers get Gio Gonzalez, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2018

Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports that two minor leaguers are headed back to the Nationals in the deal.

The move comes after the Brewers acquired infielders Jonathan Schoop and Mike Moustakas at the non-waiver trade deadline despite many feeling Milwaukee needed to add another starter. Despite numerous public votes of confidence in his rotation from general manager David Stearns, Milwaukee finally decided to bring in an arm.

Despite what has been a bit of a down year for Gonzalez (7-11, 4.57 ERA), he is a two-time All-Star and posted an ERA of 2.96 in 201.0 innings last season in Washington.

The 32-year-old has spent the past seven seasons with the Nats following four seasons with the Oakland Athletics.