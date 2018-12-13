The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired relief pitcher Alex Claudio from the Texas Rangers in exchange for the Brewers' competitive-balance pick (39th overall).

#Brewers getting LHP Alex Claudio from #Rangers, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 13, 2018

#Rangers getting #Brewers’ competitive-balance pick for LHP Alex Claudio, sources say. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 13, 2018

The southpaw was drafted by the Rangers in 2010 (27th round) and had been with the organization throughout his entire career.

In 66 games last season, Claudio threw 68.1 innings posting a 4-2 record with 41 strikeouts and a 4.48 earned-run average.

The best season of his career came in 2017 when he racked up 11 saves, 56 strikeouts, and a 2.50 earned-run average through 70 games (82.2 innings).