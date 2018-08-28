Martin Brodeur appears headed for a homecoming with the New Jersey Devils.

According to Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest, Brodeur informed him several weeks ago that he was taking on a role with the Devils. Brodeur's new position is expected to be more focused on the business side of the Devils organization, rather than the hockey side.

Could groom Brodeur to eventually become a team President with the #njdevils or with a diff organization down the road — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) August 28, 2018

Brodeur spent the past three seasons as assistant general manager of the St. Louis Blues, but the team confirmed Tuesday he had left his position with the team to pursue new opportunities.

"I want to thank Tom Stillman, Doug Armstrong, Chris Zimmerman and the Blues organization for giving me the opportunity to continue my playing career and begin my career off the ice in hockey operations," Brodeur said in statement released by the team. "I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career."

The Blues promoted director of amateur scouting Bill Armstrong to fill Brodeur's position.

The Devils legend sits first all-time in NHL history in career wins, games played by a goaltender and shutouts.

Brodeur, 46, served as co-general manager, along with Sean Burke, of Team Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics. He said earlier this summer, however, that he was not eyeing a general manager role in the NHL.

"It’s always nice to hear your name, but it’s something I’m not really looking forward to move on to take bigger roles," Brodeur told the Athletic in June. "Just being on the sidelines is good for me for now. I’ve got an 8-year-old (Max) at home, so I’ve got to spend a little time with him."

Brodeur's playing career came to an end with the Blues during the 2014-15 season, when he joined the team for seven games and posted a 3-3 record. Prior to that, he spent 21 seasons with the Devils, winning the Vezina Trophy four times and becoming a three-time Stanley Cup champion.