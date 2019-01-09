It's down to two for the Denver Broncos.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports the team will make one of Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio or Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Mike Munchak its new head coach.

The team fired Vance Joseph last month at the conclusion of a 6-10 campaign that saw the Broncos miss the playoffs for the third straight year since winning Super Bowl 50.

Fangio, 60, has never held a head coaching position over his coaching career that has spanned over three decades. With the Bears since 2015, Fangio also held the same role with San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.

Florio notes that Fangio would allow team president John Elway handpick his coaching staff, which could mean the return of former head coach Gary Kubiak to run the team's offence. Kubiak retired after five seasons with the Broncos and a 25-year coaching career following the 2017 season citing health reasons.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Munchak does have head coaching experience. The 58-year-old Scranton, PA native coached the Tennessee Titans for three seasons from 2011 to 2013, amassing a 22-26 mark and never reaching the playoffs.

Munchak just completed his fifth season with the Steelers after having spent the previous 31 years with the Houston Oilers/Titans franchise, first as a player and then as a coach.