The Denver Broncos are listening to trade offers for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Broncos listening to trade offers for standout WR Demaryius Thomas, per league sources.https://t.co/BDgske0g8H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2018

Schefter reported a handful of teams have reached out concerning the availability of Thomas leading up to the October 30 trade deadline, and the Broncos are not rebuffing them.

Thomas, 30, has 33 receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns through seven games for the Broncos this season. Last year was the first full season in Thomas' career with the Broncos he didn't eclipse 1,000 yards receiving.