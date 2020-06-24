How do teams prevent players from breaking the bubble rules?

Free agent guard Tyler Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

Johnson, 28, was waived by the Phoenix Suns in February after playing in 31 games with the team this season. He spent part of the 2018-19 campaign with the Suns as well after being traded at the deadline from the Miami Heat.

Johnson, who was undrafted, began his NBA career with the Heat in 2014. After his first two seasons in Miami, the club signed the guard to a four-year, $50 million contract in 2016.

Over his six seasons in the NBA, Johnson has average 10.5 points and 3.2 rebounds.