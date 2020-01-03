Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert is expected to make his return Saturday evening against the Toronto Raptors according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

LeVert has missed the last seven weeks after having surgery on his right thumb but has been "ramping up" his workouts recently, reports Wojnarowski. LeVert has been sidelined 24 games since suffering the injury on Nov. 10 in a game against the Phoenix Suns.

LeVert's likely return comes at a pivotal point for Brooklyn as the Nets have lost four in a row and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference despite high expectations coming into the 2019-20 year. Point guard Kyrie Irving has also been sidelined with a right shoulder injury for most of the season.

In nine games so far this season, LeVert is averaging 16.8 points per game to go along with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. This is the 25-year-old's fourth season in the NBA after being selected No. 20 overall in 2016 out of Michigan. He also missed 42 games last year after dislocating his foot.

Following their battle with the defending champions, Brooklyn will be back in action Monday evening in Orlando against the Magic.

Toronto is coming off an 84-76 loss to the Miami Heat Thursday night in which they shot just 14.3 per cent from three-point range.