The Brooklyn Nets are expected to sign free agent big man Noah Vonleh, according to The Athletic' Shams Charania.

Free agent F/C Noah Vonleh is expected to sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vonleh provides immediate rotational depth for the Nets. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2021

‪Vonleh, 25, spent time last season with both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. The former first-round pick has played six previous seasons in the NBA and has also played for the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls over his career.

Vonleh has averaged 5.0 points and 5.2 rebounds over his career.