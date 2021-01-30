The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a deal with veteran guard/forward Iman Shumpert, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Shumpert spent time with the Nets last season, making an impact on the defensive end of the floor, and is now returning to Brooklyn, sources said. The Nets needed to sign a player today to reach 14 roster spots. https://t.co/B2gq8NX2vt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2021

Charania adds that the Nets needed to sign a player today to reach 14 roster spots.

Shumpert, 30, played 13 games with the Nets last season, averaging 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds. The veteran of nine seasons has also played with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets over his career.

Shumpert, a former first round pick, has averaged 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds over his career.

The Nets, who are led by stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, currently hold the fifth-best record in the NBA (13-8).