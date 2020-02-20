Kyrie Irving's season might be over.

The Athletic's Sham Charania reports that the Brooklyn Nets point guard is expected to undergo a procedure on his injured right shoulder that will keep him out of action for an extended period of time.

"The expectation over the past several days has been that Irving will miss the remainder of the season, according to sources," Charania wrote.

Nets star Kyrie Irving is likely to undergo procedure on his right shoulder and miss extended period of time, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2020

Irving missed 26 games earlier this season dealing with soreness in the same shoulder and has missed the team's past five games ahead of the All-Star break with a right-knee sprain.

In the 20 games the Duke product has played, he's averaged 27.4 points on .478 shooting, 6.4 assists and 5.2 boards a night.

The Nets (25-28) currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, five games up on the Washington Wizards in ninth place.

They return to action on Thursday night when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.