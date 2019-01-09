The Cleveland Browns are keeping it internal when it comes to their new head coach.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports the team will promote offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens to the role.

Freddie Kitchens will be named new Browns head coach later today, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 9, 2019

Kitchens, 44, joined the club before the season as a running backs coach under Hue Jackson and OC Todd Haley and was promoted to OC upon their firings on October 29 on Gregg Williams's staff.

After starting the season at 2-5-1, the Browns finished their year at 5-3 following the coaching change, matching their best win total in a decade.

A native of Gadsden, AL, Kitchens played quarterback with the Crimson Tide from 1993 to 1997 before joining the coaching ranks in 1999 at Glenville State. After jobs with LSU and Mississippi State, Kitchens jumped to the pro ranks as a tight ends coach with the Dallas Cowboys in 2006. From 2007 to 2017, he held various offensive coaching roles with the Arizona Cardinals.

Kitchens becomes the Browns' ninth permanent coach since 2000. The team has made the playoffs once (2002) since their revival in 1999.