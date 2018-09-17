41m ago
Report: Browns to replace Gonzalez with Joseph at kicker
TSN.ca Staff
The Cleveland Browns will sign kicker Greg Joseph to replace Zane Gonzalez this week, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Browns are moving on from Gonzalez after the second-year kicker missed two field goals and two extra points in the team's 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday. The missed field goals were Gonzalez's second and third misses of the season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Gonzalez had been kicking with a groin injury that will require an MRI Monday. Schefter added the team could come to an injury settlement with him