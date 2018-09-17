The Cleveland Browns will sign kicker Greg Joseph to replace Zane Gonzalez this week, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Browns are signing kicker Greg Joseph after today’s workout. Formerly of the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

The Browns are moving on from Gonzalez after the second-year kicker missed two field goals and two extra points in the team's 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday. The missed field goals were Gonzalez's second and third misses of the season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Gonzalez had been kicking with a groin injury that will require an MRI Monday. Schefter added the team could come to an injury settlement with him