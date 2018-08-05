The Cleveland Browns are trading former first-round pick wide receiver Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Bills are sending the Browns a late-round draft pick in exchange for the 24-year-old wideout.

Coleman, who was drafted 15th overall by the Browns in the 2016 draft, He has struggled mightily on the field since entering the NFL and has been plagued by injuries. He played in just 19 games over two seasons because of injuries.

The receiver's best campaign to date came as a rookie, when he posted 413 yards and three touchdowns on 33 receptions.

The Browns strengthened their receiving corp during the offseason by acquiring three-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins. Cleveland signed Landry to a long-term extension shortly after that. Team general manager John Dorsey has also stated that he has interest in signing free agent Dez Bryant.

The Bills on the other hand, are in dire need of help at wide receiver, as they had the NFL's second lowest receiving yards total a season ago. Besides Kelvin Benjamin, the Bills do not currently have any other established receivers.