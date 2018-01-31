The Cleveland Browns tried to trade for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith before he was reportedly dealt to the Washingotn Redskins, a league source told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Though a deal cannot become official till the new league year begins on March 14, news broke on Tuesday night that the Redskins reportedly currently have a deal in place to acquire Smith. The two parties have also reportedly already agreed to a four-year, $94 million extension.

The Browns, who finished the 2017 campaign 0-16 and are just 1-31 the past two seasons under head coach Hue Jackson, have a long and well noted history of struggles at the quarterback position — the team has fielded 28 different starting QBs since its return to the league in 1999.

After missing out on Smith, the Browns very well could turn to the Redskins other starting-caliber signal-caller, Kirk Cousins, who now seemingly will be available when free agency opens in March.

This upcoming draft is another possible solution, too, with the Browns holding the first and fourth overall picks.