The Cleveland Browns have voided their verbal agreement with wide receiver Breshad Perriman on a one-year contract, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

Perriman, who revived his career in Cleveland last season, had agreed earlier in the day to sign a $4 million contract for next season. However, when the Browns stunned the NFL by agreeing to acquire superstar Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants, Perriman asked out.

Both sides then mutually agreed to cancel the deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing can become official until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Perriman quickly found a new home, agreeing to a 1-year contract with Tampa Bay, said another person with knowledge of the deal.

A former first-round pick of Baltimore, Perriman signed with Cleveland in October. He finished with 16 receptions for 340 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.