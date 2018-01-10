It appears that free agent outfielder Jay Bruce is returning to the New York Mets.

According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com, Bruce is set to sign a three-year, $39 million deal that is expected to be completed on Wednesday night.

Bruce was traded from the Mets to the Indians on Aug. 9 and played the final 43 games of last season for Cleveland. Between the two clubs, Bruce hit 36 home runs and drove in 101 runs while striking out 139 times.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros were also in on the bidding for Bruce.

More details to follow.