It looks like the New Orleans Saints will have to wait a bit longer to see wide receiver Dez Bryant in game-action.

New #Saints WR Dez Bryant is expected to sit out Sunday‘s game vs. #Bengals. They want him to drop weight and he needs more than two practices to learn the offense, build chemistry, etc. Debut could come the following week vs. the #Eagles. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/NisbE8tmZU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2018

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Bryant is likely to sit out Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals with the intention of making his debut the week after against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bryant, who was signed by New Orleans earlier this week, has not played all season, so it's understandable if he needs more time to learn the playbook and incorporate into Sean Payton's offence.

The Saints have been getting along just fine without him as they sit first in the NFC South at 7-1, but adding the three-time Pro Bowler could take their passing attack to a whole new level.

"Who wouldn't want to play with Drew Brees," said Bryant at practice on Thursday. "Not taking away from nobody else, but you got a guy like Drew Brees, like I said, you got a guy like Michael Thomas, (Ben) Watson, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram. You got those types of guys."

The Saints sit second in the NFL in points per game at 34.9. The Kansas City Chiefs occupy the league's top spot with 36.3.