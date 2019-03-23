The Milwaukee Bucks Pau Gasol is expected to miss one month with a left ankle injury according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Bucks center Pau Gasol is expected to miss approximately one month with a left ankle injury, league sources tell ESPN. He joins Nikola Mirotic and Malcolm Brogdon as among those likely out for the regular season. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 24, 2019

The seven-foot centre was acquired by the Bucks on Mar. 1, in three games with the team he averaged 1.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Gasol has been out since Mar. 12 with this injury.

The Spaniard joins Nikola Mirotic (thumb) and Malcolm Brogdon (plantar fascia tear) as members of the Bucks who will miss significant time during the final stretch of the season.