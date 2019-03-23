1h ago
Report: Bucks' Gasol to miss a month (ankle)
TSN.ca Staff
The Milwaukee Bucks Pau Gasol is expected to miss one month with a left ankle injury according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.
The seven-foot centre was acquired by the Bucks on Mar. 1, in three games with the team he averaged 1.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Gasol has been out since Mar. 12 with this injury.
The Spaniard joins Nikola Mirotic (thumb) and Malcolm Brogdon (plantar fascia tear) as members of the Bucks who will miss significant time during the final stretch of the season.