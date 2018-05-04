1h ago
Report: Bucks to interview Hammon for head coach
TSN.ca Staff
The Milwaukee Bucks will interview San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon for their head coaching job, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Hammon became the first full-time paid female assistant coach in NBA history when she joined Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff in 2014.
The 41-year-old spent 16 seasons in the WNBA, eight with the New York Liberty and eight with the San Antonio Stars, before retiring from the league to join the NBA coaching staff.
The Bucks fired Jason Kidd in January and were led to a first round playoff exit by interim head coach Joe Prunty, who is also considered a candidate for the job