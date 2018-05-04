The Milwaukee Bucks will interview San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon for their head coaching job, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Milwaukee Bucks plan to interview San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon for the franchise’s head coaching job, league sources tell ESPN. Hammon is the NBA’s first female assistant coach -- and now will be the first to interview to be a head coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2018

Hammon became the first full-time paid female assistant coach in NBA history when she joined Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff in 2014.

The 41-year-old spent 16 seasons in the WNBA, eight with the New York Liberty and eight with the San Antonio Stars, before retiring from the league to join the NBA coaching staff.

The Bucks fired Jason Kidd in January and were led to a first round playoff exit by interim head coach Joe Prunty, who is also considered a candidate for the job