Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a torn ACL in the team's win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

MRI showed that Bucs’ LB Kwon Alexander suffered a torn ACL, per source. Brutal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018

Schefter reported an MRI on Monday showed Alexander's torn ACL. The 24-year-old middle linebacker had 45 tackles and a sack through six games with the Bucs this season.