Report: Bucs plan to keep Winston as starting QB in 2019

Despite an inconsistent season behind centre, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on bringing back 24-year-old Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback for the 2019 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Winston missed the first three games of the season as he was serving a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The 2013 Heisman Trophy winner struggled upon his return in Week 4 and eventually lost his job for a couple weeks to veteran pivot Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The former first overall pick has started the last five games and has improved, but the Bucs still own a disappointing 5-10 record heading into their season finale against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

For the season, Winston has thrown for 2,647 yards with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over 10 games. It is the Florida State product's fourth season in the NFL.

Winston is slated to make nearly $21 million next season.