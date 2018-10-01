It looks like O.J. Howard is going to miss some time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end will be out two to four weeks with a sprained MCL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Buccaneers’ TE O.J. Howard sprained his MCL and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2018

Howard was injured late in the first half Sunday in a lopsided 48-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. He left the game and did not return.

Fellow tight end Cameron Brate and quarterback Jameis Winston later hooked up for their only touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.

Through parts of four games this season, Howard has 222 yards and one touchdown.

Tampa Bay is set to enter a bye week.