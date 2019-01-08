There's a new captain on board in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers are finalizing a deal to make Bruce Arians their next head coach according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network reports that it will be a four-year deal with an option for a fifth. Rapoport adds that former New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles is their top target for defensive coordinator. Arians and Bowles worked together during their time in Arizona.

The Buccaneers fired Dirk Koetter, who had coached the team the past three seasons, hours after their season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Koetter's Bucs teams went a combined 19-29 over his three seasons and never reached the postseason.

Arians, 66, spent the 2018 campaign away from the NFL after retiring from his role as head coach of the Cardinals following five seasons with the team.

During his five seasons with the Arizona, Arians recorded a combined 40-27-1 regular-season record along with a post-season one of 1-2. He was twice named AP Coach of the Year with the Cardinals.

Arians, who has worked as a coach in the NFL in different capacities since, 1989, also served as the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

The news comes just hours after it was reported that USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was hired as head coach of the Cardinals.